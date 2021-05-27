Boston Partners Sells 6,363 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Envista were worth $81,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Envista by 1.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

