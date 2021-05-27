Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,659,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

