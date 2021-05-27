Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,659,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
