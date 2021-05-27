BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £23.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.42. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

