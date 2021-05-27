Brian Mcgee Sells 12,592 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,138.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88.

Shares of GPRO opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

