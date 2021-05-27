Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $465.98. 43,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.