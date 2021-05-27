Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

CTSO stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $355.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

