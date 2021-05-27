Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $765.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.87 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $674.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

FUL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $16,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.