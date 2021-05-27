Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Progenity posted earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27.

PROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 28,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

