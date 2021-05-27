Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report sales of $431.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

