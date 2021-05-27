Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce $115.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $109.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.22 million to $472.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $495.11 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after buying an additional 189,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $51.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.