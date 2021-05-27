Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 78,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $765.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

