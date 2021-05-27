Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.