Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 538.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $956.86 million, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.08%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

