Brokerages Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 20.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 5,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

