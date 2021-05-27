Brokerages Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post sales of $759.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.38. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

