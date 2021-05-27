Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $8.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.