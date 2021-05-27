Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT at $37.44

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FINGF opened at $24.83 on Monday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

