Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $36.14

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

