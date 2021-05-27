Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $24.14

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

