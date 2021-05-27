Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $171.40

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

