Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Price Target at $19.33

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $18.32 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

