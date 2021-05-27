Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.06.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,600. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.