Brokers Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFRX. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,836 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

