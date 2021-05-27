Brokers Set Expectations for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

