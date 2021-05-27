Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Trimmed by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $65,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 701,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,258 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,491. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

