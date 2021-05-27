Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Trading Up 0.3%

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.79. Approximately 825,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.