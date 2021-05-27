BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Shares of DOOO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 178,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. BRP has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

