Bruker Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.22 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

