Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 38,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,201. The firm has a market cap of $236.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.