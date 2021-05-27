Build-A-Bear Workshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,122 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,045% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 8,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,201. The company has a market cap of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

