Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,417. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.