Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.26. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $31.62.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.