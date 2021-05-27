C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $24,046,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 138,863 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.84. 18,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

