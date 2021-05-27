Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cable One by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,797.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,780.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

