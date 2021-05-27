Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post $786.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.57 million and the lowest is $732.65 million. Cabot posted sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

