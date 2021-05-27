Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,152.22

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,152.22 ($15.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.04), with a volume of 5,667 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.65. The company has a market cap of £137.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.47.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.