Callan Capital LLC Has $52.43 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $52,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.