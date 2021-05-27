Callan Capital LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,402 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

EOG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 69,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 796.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

