Callan Capital LLC Sells 25,435 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,435 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,014,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

