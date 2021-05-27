Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Sells $64,968.66 in Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 3,156,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,129. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Callaway Golf by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.8% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 152,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

