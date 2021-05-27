Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. 5,517,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,708,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

