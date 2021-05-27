Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 199,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 207.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

