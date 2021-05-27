Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.35% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. C J Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,747.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.11 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

