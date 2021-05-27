Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

