Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,173 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

