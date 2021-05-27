Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.