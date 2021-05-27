Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.46.

CPT opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

