Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$356.08.

CP stock opened at C$98.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$66.43 and a 52 week high of C$99.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$378.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$430.61. The firm has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

