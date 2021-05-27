Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 27,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,660,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,078 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

