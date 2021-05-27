CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Shares Down 1.2%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 36,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 147,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

